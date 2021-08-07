Mohammad Kaif Hails James Anderson's Legacy; Says 'let Legends Decide When To Retire'

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Saturday, August 7, congratulated England pacer James Anderson on becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Anderson dismissed KL Rahul and overtook Anil Kumble as the third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format with 621 wickets.

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and spin legend Shane Warne are the top two wicket-takers in the Test format with 800 and 708 respectively.

Kaif took to Twitter and wrote that as a rule "let legends decide when to retire" and mentioned that Anderson was a great bowler even though he is reaching the age of 40.

As a rule, always let legends decide when to retire… especially someone with a deadly late swing. #JimmyAnderson approaching 40 but has reached 621 & counting.. Congrats on becoming the 3rd highest wicket-taker in test cricket. pic.twitter.com/qEUpLbPi2I — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 7, 2021

Anderson and Robinson bowled well in tendem

In the first innings he managed to bag four wickets while Ollie Robinson picked up five. For India, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja scored half-centuries that helped India take the lead of 95 runs.

Anderson finished with the figures of 4/54. Having dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for 4 and Virat Kohli for a golden duck on Day 2 of the Test, Anderson, 39, removed Rahul for 84 and Thakur for a duck in successive overs to dent India's progress.

Anderson was unlucky on Day 2 when Dominic Sibley dropped Rahul at first slip. On the third day as well it seemed as if Anderson's luck would continue to suffer yet again, when captain Joe Root dropped another chance of Rahul, again at first slip. Although, a relentless Anderson kept going at Rahul and finally drew another shot from the India opener, except this time the ball carried into the hands of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley scored 11* and 9* runs respectively before rain forced play to be called off in Nottingham as England trail by 70 runs in their second innings.

Anderson's bowling legacy

Among fast bowlers, Anderson is the leading wicket-taker of all-time in Test cricket with hime being the only fast bowler to have taken 600 or more Test wickets.

He also holds the record for the most wickets taken by an England player in One-Day International (ODI) cricket. In June 2021 he made his 162nd appearance for England in Test cricket, becoming England's most capped player.

Image: Mohammad Kaif/Facebook & AP