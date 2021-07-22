Mohammad Kaif Lauds Deepak Chahar; Says Playing With MS Dhoni Helped Him Mentally

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has pointed out MS Dhoni being the reason behind Deepak Chahar's recent success with the bat which helped India claim the ODI series. India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets in the second ODI to not only pocket the match but also take a 2-0 lead in the series. Team India chasing a target of 276 had their back against the wall after being 7 down at 193.

Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan were dismissed early for 13 runs and 1 runs respectively after which the Sri Lankan bowlers dominated the Indian batting lineup. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan, and Krunal Pandya (35) failed to play big innings. Manish Pandey (37 runs) was looking dangerous before being run-out at non strikers end. Suryakumar Yadav with his half-century (53 runs in 44 balls) kept India in the match but once he was dismissed it was left to Chahar and the rest of batsmen to try and win the match.

The Rajasthan cricketer (Deepak Chahar) held the fort at one end and played an unbeaten knock of 69 runs, while vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19*), provided him able support at the other end. The duo stitched an unbeaten 84-run partnership to guide India to victory in the final over of the match. Following the splendid knock, Twitter was abuzz with fans tweeting about being reminded of former skipper MS Dhoni. Chahar has been mentored by MS Dhoni at the Chennai Superkings (CSK) in IPL.

Mohammad Kaif comments on Deepak Chahar's performance with the bat

Mohammad Kaif in his tweet praised Deepak Chahar calling him a sharp cricketer and a smart fighter. He also added that the CSK pacer is not only mentally strong but also very entertaining oin the field. He ended his tweet by saying that playing alongside Dhoni at CSK also helped him.

Deepak Chahar showed today he is a sharp and smart fighter. He is mentally strong and very entertaining - he brings a bit of mohalla cricket to the international field. Playing with the world's best finisher Dhoni at CSK also helps. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/2bFuyvZRE1 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar reveals Rahul Dravid's message during the match

During the post-match presentation of the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka, Chahar revealed that Team India head coach Rahul Dravid had sent a message between overs, asking him to "play all the balls". Chahar, while speaking to the Sony TV presenter, said he had played a few innings for India A before and Dravid knew he could do it again for his side. The 28-year-old said Dravid told him he is good enough to bat at No. 7, adding "He has belief in me". Chahar quipped, "Hopefully, I don't have to bat in the upcoming matches".

Image: Mohammad Kaif/ Twitter/ PTI