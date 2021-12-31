Mohammad Kaif Names Player That Reminds Him Of Rahul Dravid; 'Captain In Waiting'

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has given his verdict on who reminds him of his former teammate-turned Team India head coach Rahul Dravid. So according to Kaif, KL Rahul is that player who reminds him of Rahul Dravid because of a number of reasons which include his playing style, reliable slip-fielder and a captain-in-waiting. KL Rahul has received a lot of praises over the past few days after a stunning performance in the India vs South Africa first Test match where he scored a century.

KL Rahul reminds me of Rahul Dravid. Always a selfless team man. Opener, spare wicket-keeper, late-order batsman, reliable slip-fielder, crisis manager and captain-in-waiting. Party, shaadi ke order bhi lete hein. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 30, 2021

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul Player of the Match

Virat Kohli & Co put on a brilliant display both with the bat and then with the ball in the first two innings of the ongoing match. India posted a total of 327 courtesy of a brilliant century from KL Rahul. Adding to that, the bowling unit managed to dismantle the South African team for 197 with Mohammed Shami being the pick of the bowlers as he took five wickets. It was KL Rahul's sixth Test century overseas out of the seven that he has scored so far in his career. He has scored centuries in England, Australia and now South Africa.

Although India's batting could have been better in the second innings, they managed to give South Africa a lead of over 300 runs. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada and debutant Marco Jansen were superb with the ball as they took four wickets each. Rishabh Pant managed to put some runs on the board in a short period of time as he scored 34 runs in 34 balls.

India's bowling line-up did really well to dismantle the South African batsmen. Jasprit Bumrah was excellent having taken three wickets including Rassie van der Dussen, Keshav Maharaj and South Africa skipper Dean Elgar. The Proteas captain was a thorn on India's side as he frustrated the bowling line-up by staying out on the crease. But Bumrah got his wicket as he sent Elgar packing on Day 5 via lbw. Elgar did well and departed on 77 in 156 balls. India won the match by 113 runs thanks to some superb bowling from the pacers. In both innings, South Africa was unable to score over 200 runs with 197 in the first and 191 in the second. India lead the series 1-0 with two more matches to go so it seems that India could win their first-ever Test series in South Africa.

