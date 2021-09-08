Mohammad Kaif Proves He Can Do ‘anything For An India Victory, No Matter How Awkward’; See

Team India's former cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently fulfilled his hilarious promise to former opening batsman Virender Sehwag which he did in the commentary box during England vs India Oval Test. Mohammed Kaif promised Sehwag during the commentary that if Team India wins The Oval Test, he would learn the 'Naagin Dance' and perform for everyone!

Kaif shared the video of 'Naagin Dance' on his Twitter handle and expressed that he would fulfil his every promise for Team India's victory irrespective of howsoever awkward that is.

भाई लोग आप की फरमाइश पे |



Anything for an India victory, no matter how awkward :) pic.twitter.com/aSgGA1pUQE — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 7, 2021

Soon, Delhi Capitals shared Mohammad Kaif's hilarious video on his Instagram and wrote that one should learn how to fulfil their promise from the cricketer-turned-commentator.

Virat Kohli strikes own iconic pose at Lord's balcony with 'Naagin Dance'

Earlier, a picture of Team India's skipper Virat Kohli doing 'Naagin Dance' at the Lord's Cricket Ground balcony went viral on social media. Lord's balcony often sends fans back to the iconic India-England Natwest series when Sourav Ganguly removed his T-shirt to celebrate the series win over the hosts. Virat Kohli created his own iconic moment of the Lord's balcony as the Indian skipper was snapped dancing.

Kohli doing naagin dance or what ? pic.twitter.com/H9ts7yMwfK — Ríyu (@peachworld26) August 13, 2021

Virat Kohli registers another record on his name

Meanwhile, India took a lead in the five matches Test series by 2-1 at The Oval. Now, India-England will lock horns in the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford in Manchester starting from September 10. With the Oval Test victory, India skipper Virat Kohl has become the only Asian captain with the most number of wins (6) in SENA countries. SENA comprises South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. Over the course of his career as a captain, Kohli has recorded three Test wins in the UK, two in Australia, and one in South Africa.

Kohli is already the most successful Indian Test captain, having surpassed MS Dhoni in 2019. The Virat Kohli-led side stormed to an emphatic 157-run win over England to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series. Indian bowlers delivered big time on the last day of the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval on Monday as the genius of mercurial Jasprit Bumrah, and all-around performance by Shardul Thakur in the match helped visitors in defeating England by 157 runs to gain a 2-1 in the five-match series. This was also India's first win in Oval in 50 years.

