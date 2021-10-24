Mohammad Kaif Recalls Time When He Sat Down Next To Amitabh Bachchan On Flight

Team India's former cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Virender Sehwag and shared some hilarious stories from his cricketing days. However, one of the stories which did not air was his unexpected meeting with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on a flight. Comedian and host Kapil Sharma recently shared some uncensored clips of the episode with Mohammad Kaif and Virender Sehwag on his Twitter handle.

Speaking on Allahabad and his love for Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Mohammad Kaif said, "If you ever come to Uttar Pradesh, whether it is a tea stall, a paan vendor, hostel, college, everyone is dressed like Amitabh Bachchan. So I have always felt like Amitabh Bachchan was ‘ghar ka banda’ (one of our own)."

Kaif recalled that he once boarded a flight with Amitabh. “I jumped and sat down next to him. Socha ye toh apna ghar ka banda hai (He's the guy from my home)," he said.

"He recognized me, greeted me normally. I was so excited. I told him I watched his film Shahenshah a lot of times and he was replying to my questions. But I think he wanted me to have patience while asking him numerous questions. Yet, I was continuously asking him questions,” added Kaif.

Furthermore, Kaif expressed his gratitude to the Bollywood megastar for listening to him patiently and said “Amit ji, if you are watching this show, you have really given me your precious time and given me answers, such that I feel like I have heard the whole of Allahabad’s story. I would like to thank him."

When Mohammad Kaif humiliated Shoaib Akhtar

In the Kapil Sharma Show, Mohammad Kaif also shared an incident when he was facing Shoaib Akhtar in India vs Pakistan match and planned to intentionally humiliate him during the live match. Sharing what actually happened, Mohammad Kaif said, "Thodi mujhe unki beizzati karni thi (I wanted to humiliate him a little)."

"Kyunki woh naamcheen gendbaaz, unka run-up itna lamba. Sehwag ne toh bohot chakke maare, hume mauka kum mila khelne ka. Woh jab aaye, main bhi walk kar gaya. Bowling unhone kari nahi, rok di (He is a famous bowler with such a long run-up. Sehwag got a chance to hit a lot of sixes but I did not get a chance to bat as much, as I was lower in the batting order. So when Akhtar came towards me, I walked too. He did not end up bowling that ball to me),” Kaif added.

"That was his only intention", said Kaif adding “Main aage jaaunga, yeh banda ruk jayega, bowling karega nahi. Wohi mera plan tha, kaamyaab hua, ki inki zara beizzati karta hoon Pakistan mein jaake (I thought I would go a few steps ahead, he won’t bowl to me. That was my plan, to go to Pakistan and humiliate him, and it succeeded)."

