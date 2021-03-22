Mohammad Kaif Reveals Secret Sachin Tendulkar Hid From Fans In Road Safety World Series

The recently concluded Road Safety World Series proved to be a blockbuster one as fans were enthralled with the prospect of seeing their favourite stars live in action once again. The Sachin Tendulkar-led Indian Legends played exceptionally well to clinch the championship after they trumped Sri Lanka Legends in the final. Ahead of the much-anticipated final, Mohammad Kaif took to his Instagram account where he revealed a major Sachin Tendulkar secret.

Sachin Tendulkar played the Road Safety World Series final with plaster and straps

The batting maestro turned the clock back as he played some scintillating knocks during the Road Safety World Series. The Indian Legends emerged to be the team to beat, and their dominant run ensured that they made it to the final of the tournament. Ahead of the ultimate contest, Mohammad Kaif shared a picture with Tendulkar, where the Indian Legends captain was seen sporting a plaster in a leg, whereas his other leg was also tapped with straps.

This indicates that the former cricketer was indeed struggling in terms of his fitness, but he did not let that have an impact on his on-field performances as he finished the competition as the second-highest run-getter. The star batter looked in spectacular touch in the final as well and contributed with crucial 30 runs at the top of the order against the Sri Lanka Legends.

Road Safety World Series final: India Legends lift the trophy

India Legends battled it out with Sri Lanka Legends in the final of the Road Safety World Series on Sunday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Sri Lanka Legends won the toss and elected to bowl first in the all-important game. Middle-order batsmen Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan starred with the bat as they helped India Legends to post an imposing total of 181.

Swashbuckling batter Yuvraj Singh stole the show with his knock of 60, where he cleared the roped on four occasions and also smashed four boundaries. Yusuf Pathan also continued his stellar form and remained unbeaten on 62. Tillakaratne Dilshan and co. failed to chase down the total and ultimately fell short by 17 runs. The Pathan brothers dented the opposition's chances of registering a famous win as both Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan claimed two important wickets in the encounter.

India Legends squad 2021

India Legends squad 2021: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha (wicket-keeper), Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, R Vinay Kumar, Noel David.

Image source: Mohammad Kaif Instagram