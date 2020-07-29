Mohammad Kaif Reveals Stuart Broad Has Come A Long Way After Being Hit For Six Sixes

Mohammad Kaif lauded Stuart Broad after he had registered 500 Test wickets on Day 5 of the series-deciding third Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Meanwhile, Kaif also said that the tall pacer has come a long way after being hit for six sixes off Yuvraj Singh during the India-England group match in the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 back in 2007.

'Bad times don't last forever': Mohammad Kaif

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kaif hailed the veteran speedster by saying that bad times do not last forever even in cricket just like in life. Referring to Broad's early setback in his career, the former middle-order batsman mentioned that if one can pick himself after being hit for six sixes then even he can get his 500th wicket. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then added that one should learn from Stuart Broad as T20 bowlers have a heart.

Lesson from Old Trafford: In cricket, like in life, bad times don't last forever. If you can pick yourself up after getting hit for six 6s, one day you can even get your 500th Test wicket. T20 bowlers have heart, learn from @StuartBroad8. #BroadSmile — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 28, 2020



Broad picks up his 500th Test scalp

Stuart Broad became the seventh bowler in the history of the game to register 500 scalps in red-ball cricket on Day 5 of the series-deciding third Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. He achieved this feat after having dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite. Broad achieved this feat in his 140th Test appearance.

Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and, Courtney Walsh (519) are the bowlers who have achieved this feat in the longest format.

The moment of glory

It happened in the 14th over of Windies' second innings. On the third ball of that over, the tall pacer had bowled a fuller delivery outside off stump as it kept low after pitching. Brathwaite looked to defend the ball but was rapped on the pads as the hosts started appealing straightaway. The on-field umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger as the replays showed that the ball would have hit the wickets. There were no heated or aggressive celebrations from Stuart as all he did was raise both his arms in delight.

The tall pacer had taken six wickets in the first innings and four in the second as he finished with 10 scalps in the contest to help England register an emphatic win by 269 runs to win the three-match Wisden series trophy 2-1. The premier speedster was also very handy with the bat in the first innings where he scored an unbeaten quickfire half-century that took England to a formidable total of 369.