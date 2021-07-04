Mohammad Kaif Shares Crucial Lesson From Mithali Raj's Record Breaking Knock Vs England

The Indian Women's team on July 2 managed to salvage some pride by winning the final match of the series against the England Women's team having lost the initial two games of the three-match ODI series. A brilliant batting performance from skipper Mithali Raj and opener Smriti Mandhana helped the women in blue to secure the four-wicket win with 3 balls to spare.

Mithali Raj sent a message of support by Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to remind everyone of 'one of cricket's oldest lessons.'

Mithali Raj shows that in our excitement over young talent, we shouldn't lose patience with our experienced stars. Encourage youth but don't write off seniors, one of cricket's oldest lessons. @M_Raj03 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2021

The 38-year-old not only played a match-winning knock on Friday, but also surpassed Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-getter in women's international cricket. Raj went past Edwards's 10,273 runs with a boundary off Natalie Sciver. Currently, the third spot in the list is occupied by New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who has scored 7849 runs in 247 matches. Bates is followed by West Indies' Stefanie Taylor, with 7834 runs in 256 matches while Australia's skipper Meg Lanning, with 7024 runs in 199 games caps off the top five.

'Winning a game like this puts pressure on them': Mithali tells the team

Mithali felt that winning a game like this might put pressure on the English team for the T20I series and the visitors must be confident as they aim to perform well next week. "Yes, it is (a confidence booster), because that's what I told the girls, I said 'we're still in the series. Winning a game like this puts pressure on them.' Getting into the T20s, the entire unit should be confident," Mithali said in a virtual press conference. The Indian skipper further added "If they go on to win the first two games and then the last would be a decider and clearly the series will be excitedly placed. Yes, I'm sure that the girls will do well in the T20 format."

Next up for the Women in Blue is the three T20 matches starting July 9 at the County Ground in Northampton as they look to end the Tour of England with a bang.

(Image Credits: @BCCIWomen/Twitter)