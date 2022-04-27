Mohammad Kaif Trolls Harbhajan On Air; Rapper Badshah Cannot Control His Laughter | WATCH

Former India cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Harbhajan Singh are known to be best of friends as they grew up close to each other while playing for the Indian cricket team for many years. Both the former cricketers are currently donning the commentator’s hat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. In a video going viral on social media, the cricketers can be seen involved in a hilarious conversation, where Kaif trolls Harbhajan, while popular rap sensation Badshah has a hard time holding his laughter.

Kaif took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and shared a video clip from IPL’s host broadcaster Star Sports’ show, ‘BYJU’s Cricket Live’ where Kaif can be sharing a joke with the panel members. In the video, Kaif recalls an incident when they were flying kites on a terrace of his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. While Kaif recalls the event, Harbhajan can be seen annoyed with the comments, as Badshah alongside the other panel members, including Jatin Sapru laugh their hearts out.

“Let’s eat some biriyani and then we will go to the terrace to fly kites. Just when I was flying the kite, a monkey came there,” said Kaif, before Harbhajan interrupted and pointed out in a funny manner that Kaif was referring to him. “I have a childhood friend, we were flying kites on the terrace. There was a Peepal tree behind with some monkeys on it and as I was trying to pull back the kite, I bumped into a monkey behind me,” Kaif explains before all the panel members including rapper Badshah burst into laughter. Both Kaif and Harbhajan are known to be best friends and this was probably another of their light-hearted banters.

Watch Mohammad Kaif trolling Harbhajan Singh:

Having said that, the IPL 2022 has crossed the half-way mark and is at an exciting junction currently. Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against each other in match no. 40 of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, seeking the top spot in the IPL 2022 points table. GT currently sit second in the table with six wins and one loss in seven games with 12 points to their credit before the match against SRH.

SRH meanwhile sit third in the standings with five wins and two losses in seven games with 10 points in hand. If GT win the match at Wankhede, they will reach to the top of the standings with 14 points, surpassing Rajasthan Royals. If SRH win the match against GT on Wednesday with a good batting display, they are likely to top the standings by surpassing GT and RR’s net run rate.