Mohammad Kaif Wishes Injured Delhi Capitals Skipper Shreyas Iyer A Speedy Recovery

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has come forward and wished the team's regular skipper Shreyas Iyer a speedy recovery after a shoulder injury has ruled him out of the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9.

Rishabh Pant has been appointed Iyer's successor and the franchise had made it official on Tuesday evening.

'Wishing a speedy recovery': Mohammad Kaif

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kaif wished the Mumbai-based cricketer a speedy recovery and gave a special mention to the number three batsman as he had guided Delhi to their maiden IPL final in the previous edition.

The former middle-order batsman concluded by wishing Rishabh Pant luck and at the same time, he also exuded confidence in the youngster by saying he is sure that the stumper's captaincy will take his game to yet another level.

Wishing a speedy recovery to @ShreyasIyer15 who captained us in our dream run to the IPL final. All the best to our dilli ka kadak launda, @RishabhPant17. I'm sure captaincy will take his game to yet another level. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 2, 2021

Shreyas ruled out of IPL 2021

Iyer had injured his shoulder while fielding at cover during the first ODI against England. In a pursuit to save runs for India, Shreyas Iyer dived to stop the ball struck by English opener Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. Although the middle-order batsman stopped the ball, he landed awkwardly on his shoulder and he seemed to be in deep discomfort as he walked off the field and was sent for an X-ray.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals had made the finals of the previous edition that was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which also happened to be the franchise's first final appearance in the league in 13 years. Delhi lost to the title-holders Mumbai Indians who also ended up winning their record fifth IPL crown. The Delhi-based franchise will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

DC will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

