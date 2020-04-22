Mohammad Kaif Has Witty Birthday Wish For Wife During Lockdown, Fans Left In Splits

Amid the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, nationwide citizens continue to remain indoors while cricketers continue to entertain fans through their witty humour on social media. Quite recently, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter and hilariously posted a birthday wish for his wife Pooja Yadav. While the cricketer did not receive any response from his wife, his wish seems to have garnered a lot of attention from his fans.

Happy birthday, partner! 🎂



Bataayein, aaj dinner ke liye kahan le jaaun? 😉😛 pic.twitter.com/xPp6KwW1BK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 21, 2020

Also Read | Mohammad Kaif Recollects Iconic 2002 Natwest Final with Yuvraj Singh; Reveals His 'heartbreaking' Moment

India lockdown: Mohammad Kaif wishes his wife on her birthday

In his tweet, Mohammad Kaif wished a very happy birthday to his wife before cheekily asking where should he take her out for dinner for the occasion. Due to the India lockdown situation, his witty question drew hilarious responses from his fans on the microblogging site. While some fans replied with wishes of their own for Mohammad Kaif's wife, others simply decided to join the fun by poking him seeing the current India lockdown situation.

Also Read | Mohammad Kaif Wife: Amid COVID-19 India Lockdown, Mohammad Kaif Sweetly Shares He's 'locked Down' For 9 Years

India lockdown: Fans react to Mohammad Kaif wife birthday post

Dinner ki isliye puchh rhe ho kyunki baahar jaana mana hai 😂 Well played kaif — sandeep dahiya (@sandeepdahiya_) April 21, 2020

Car me is side se bitha kar us side se utar dijiye .... Complete feeling k sath — सुरेश [Suresh] (@Hsureshsingh) April 21, 2020

Dining table tak 😁

Baki aap dono yuhi khus raho ❤ — Mrutyunjay Arya (#IndicTeam) (@Mrutyunjay_Arya) April 21, 2020

Police station 😅😅😅 — subham paridala (@imSparidala) April 21, 2020

Ye puchiye dinner me kya banau😂

Happy birthday 💐 — RAVI SHANKER PANDEY (@pndyravi) April 21, 2020

Also Read | Mohammad Kaif Net Worth, Salary, Media Commitments And Mohammad Kaif Wife

India lockdown: Mohammad Kaif recalls 2002 NatWest moment with Yuvraj Singh

Quite recently, Mohammad Kaif was engaged in a live Instagram session with his former teammate Yuvraj Singh. The two cricketers recalled India’s famous win at the 2002 NatWest series final in England. Both Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh were involved in a famous match-winning 121-run partnership. In the session, Kaif revealed that at the time he thought the match was gone when the left-hander departed. Yuvraj Singh was sent back to the pavilion with India’s score at 267-6. However, Kaif stayed till the end as India reached their 326-run target in the last over.

Also Read | Mohammad Kaif Wife: Amid COVID-19 India Lockdown, Mohammad Kaif Sweetly Shares He's 'locked Down' For 9 Years