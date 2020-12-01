Mohammad Kaif's Birthday: How Did The Ex-cricketer's Love Story With Wife Pooja Blossom?

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif made his international debut in March 2000, i.e. just a month after leading the ‘Boys in Blue’ to victory at the 2000 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He was an integral member of the Indian side that lifted the 2002 Natwest title in England and reached the final of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Apparently, apart from holding a decorated cricketing career, Mohammad Kaif is also enjoying a happily married life post-retirement, as evidenced by his social media feeds.

Mohammad Kaif turned 40 on Tuesday, December 1. On the occasion of Mohammad Kaif's 40th birthday, here is a look at some of the details about his marriage with news presenter Pooja Yadav (now Kaif) and how their love story blossomed over the years.

Timeline of Mohammad Kaif’s love story and marriage with Pooja Kaif

Mohammad Kaif wife Pooja is a Noida-based journalist and the two married each other on March 25, 2011. According to bollywoodshaadis.com, they met each other through some mutual friends in 2007 at a party. Apparently, they connected instantly and began dating and going out soon after. As per the website, both Mohammad Kaif and Pooja dated for about four years before taking their relationship to next level with marriage.

They have two kids together. Their elder, a son named Kabir was born on February 28, 2012. Mohammad Kaif daughter, named Eva, was later born in April 2017.

Mohammad Kaif wife Pooja at work

Pooja Kaif has often maintained that her husband has always been supportive of her work. In one of her interviews, she stated that Mohammad Kaif has never stopped her from doing her work as a presenter, even after their son Kabir was born.

Mohammad Kaif daughter along with the rest of his family

Mohammad Kaif IPL team contract

Mohammad Kaif IPL team is the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi side. He was appointed as the franchise’ assistant coach ahead of the 2019 edition of the tournament and he continues to operate alongside head coach and former Australian rival Ricky Ponting. Under his tenure, the Delhi franchise reached the playoffs in 2019 for the first time in seven years and reached the final in the recently-concluded 2020 season for the first time ever in their Dream11 IPL history.

