Mohammad Rizwan Bashes Karachi Kings Skipper Imad Wasim For Making Him Warm The Bench

Mohammad Rizwan expressed his disappointment and blamed his Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim for not giving him chances in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Out of the 10 matches that the Kings have played so far, the youngster has got only two chances. Rizwan had featured in the tournament opener against Peshawar Zalmi where he was impressive behind the stumps. He was then benched for their remaining fixtures. The wicket-keeper batsman was then selected to play the Kings' final league match against Quetta Gladiators. Meanwhile, the Karachi Kings have qualified for the semi-finals.

'I didn't get proper chances': Mohammad Rizwan

"I am Pakistan's number one keeper and batsman and I am recognized as a batsman yet I didn't get proper chances to play in the PSL," said Rizwan said at a post-match conference at the national stadium here on Sunday night."The captain said I am a top-order batman and then didn't give me the opportunity to play," added the 27-year-old, who has played six Tests, 32 ODIs and 18 T20 matches for Pakistan.

'This sort of behaviour has disappointed me': Rizwan

"I couldn't understand the explanation given by my captain for not selecting me but anyway this sort of behaviour has disappointed me," Rizwan lamented.

"Everyone knows that I have performed against New Zealand, England and other teams in white-ball format but I was disappointed when not given a chance in the Karachi outfit," he said.

PSL 2020 being held behind closed doors

Currently, the PSL is being held behind closed doors due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 (Coronavirus) which is spreading its tentacles all over the world. All the foreign players who were participating in the tournament have also flown back to their respective countries. They include the likes of Michell McClenaghan, Jason Roy, Chris Lynn, etc.

