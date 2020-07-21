Mohammad Rizwan Scores Century In Pakistan's Intra-squad Practice Match In England: Watch

The Pakistan cricket team is currently in England to play three Tests and three T20Is in August. Their upcoming cricketing assignment in the United Kingdom will be their first set of matches following the resumption of the sport amid the ongoing pandemic. The preparations by the Pakistan players recently went underway at the Derbyshire County Cricket Ground where they played a four-day intra-squad practice match. Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan seems to have made the most of the warm-up as he played unbeaten knocks of 54 and 100 in the two innings for Team White led by Babar Azam.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Mohammad Rizwan makes full use of practise match

Mohammad Rizwan took field for Team White under the leadership of limited-overs captain Babar Azam. They went up against Team Green, led by Pakistan’s Test captain Azhar Ali, in a four-day match between July 17 and 20. The Babar Azam-led side folded out for 249 in their first innings where Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with an unbeaten 54. While Team White gained a 68-run first-innings advantage over their opponents, Babar Azam and co. further stretched their lead to 352 in their second innings.

As they were posing a huge target for Team Green, Mohammad Rizwan backed up his first-innings performance with a masterclass 100* while batting lower down the order. His innings was fuelled with 14 elegant boundaries and it took him 159 balls to reach the triple-figure mark. Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 100 also invoked a declaration by their captain Babar Azam at 284-5. However, his century came in a losing cause as Team Green chased down 353 by going at the rate of four an over on the back of captain Azhar Ali’s 120.

Mohammad Rizwan scores gutsy 100, watch video

Innings Break!



Team White: 249 & 284 - 5 dec

Team Green: 181



Mohammad Rizwan 100 not out

Shadab Khan 39 not out



Yasir Shah 2-52

Muhammad Abbas 1-20https://t.co/P0bFrgAHh5 pic.twitter.com/OmNJSHYezw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 20, 2020

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan tour of England amid coronavirus United Kingdom

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match Test series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: August 5-9 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: August 13-17 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan 2020 third Test: August 21-25 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match T20I series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: August 28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: August 30 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: September 1 at Old Trafford, Manchester

Image credit: Pakistan Cricket Twitter