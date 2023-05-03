Mohammad Shami’s Wife Hasin Jahan Moves SC Seeking Arrest Warrant Against Him

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has moved to the Supreme Court against him, challenging the Calcutta High Court order, which quashed her plea seeking to remove the stay on the arrest warrant against her husband issued by a local court.

Notably, Shami's wife has alleged that he was having illicit relations with prostitutes during his BCCI tours.

Mohammad Shami's wife moves SC against him

The petition filed by Mohammad Shami's wife informed the court that an arrest warrant was issued against Shami by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore, on August 29, 2019. The said order was challenged by Shami before the Sessions Court, which, on September 9, 2019, stayed the arrest warrant and the entire proceedings of the criminal trial.

Notably, the Calcutta High Court did not rule in favour of Shami's wife. Hasin Jahan in a plea before the Apex Court raised concerns that there shall not be any special treatment for celebrities under the law.

She also informed the court that from last 4 years, the trial has not progressed and has remained stayed. “Criminal Trial in the present case has been stayed for the past 4 years, without any just circumstances, in a case wherein Respondent No 3 did not even pray for the stay of criminal trial and his sole grievance was only against the issuance of Arrest warrants against them, thus, the Sessions Court acted in an erroneous and biased manner, by virtue of which the rights and interests of the Petitioner have been severally jeopardized and prejudiced,” the petitioner said.