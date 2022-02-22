Mohammed Azharuddin Comments On 'appalling' Wriddhiman Saha Issue, Praises BCCI

Team India has been in tremendous form winning back to back series against New Zealand and West Indies. However, for Wriddhiman Saha the times has not been his best friend as he lost his place in the Test team followed by threat laced text from the journalist.

After being told by head coach Rahul Dravid that the team would be moving on from him and he could take a decision on his career, the cricketer had shared the message on his Twitter handle following which he has been receiving backing from the cricket fraternity. Even reports have emerged about BCCI is backing the wicketkeeper-batsman and looking to call for a thorough investigation into the Saha tweet.

Mohammed Azharuddin backs Wriddhiman Saha

Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin has also come forward to back Wriddhiman Saha over the threat laced texts he received from a journalist. Mohammed Azharuddin praised BCCI for backing Wriddhiman Saha while hitting out at the journalist. Here's what the former India skipper had to say -

BCCI is doing the right thing by backing @Wriddhipops Blatant use of power of pen against a contracted player of #BCCI who represents the country is appalling. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) February 21, 2022

Earlier, former Indian cricketers and even the member of the governing council, IPL, Board of Control for Cricket, Pragyan Ojha, in their support have asked Wriddhiman Saha to name the "so-called" journalist and said that action will be taken and that the journalist will face a boycott by the cricketing industry.

BCCI to investigate Saha tweet issue

It has been learnt that BCCI has reached out to Wriddhiman Saha asking him the details of the unnamed journalist so that they can look into the matter and decide on an action in the due course. The 37-year-old, after being dropped from the Indian team, had taken to Twitter to allege that one "respected" journalist took an aggressive tone after his refusal to grant him an interview.

As per the latest development BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal while speaking to PTI on Monday told that BCCI secretary Jay Shah will enquire about the matter related to Saha tweet by speaking to the cricketer. He told, "Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman,"