Mohammed Azharuddin Makes Fans Nostalgic By Posting A Treasured Pic From 1992 World Cup

Former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin has gone back in time as he recently posted a throwback picture on social media. The picture dates back to 1992 and apart from Azhar, it also includes some legendary names of the game who were his co-captains at one point in time.

'How many can you identify?': Mohammed Azharuddin

The veteran batsman had posted a photograph of the opening ceremony of the 1992 Cricket World Cup that consisted of all captains including Azhar from the participating teams. The skippers of their respective nations were onboard a ship in the Sydney Harbour. Azharuddin was clicked along with the likes of his counterparts- Imran Khan (Pakistan), Graham Gooch (England), Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka), Richie Richardson (West Indies), Kepler Wessels (South Africa)David Houghton (Zimbabwe), Allan Border (Australia), and, Martin Crowe (New Zealand) respectively.

The Hyderabadi stylist concluded by asking the fans how many of the nine cricketers in the frame are they able to identify. The passionate fans made their presence felt in no time and they all answered the question one by one.

Gooch, Imran Khan, Azhar, Houghton, DeSilva, Border, Crowe, Vessels and Richardson.



The 1992 World Cup

The 1992 edition of the quadrennial event was the first tournament where the 'Round-Robin' format was introduced i.e. all the participating teams would lock horns with each other and the four best teams would advance to the semi-finals. It was also the first time that the showpiece event was played in colored clothing. The fifth edition of the showpiece event was co-hosted by Australia & New Zealand. Australia were the defending champions having won the previous edition in 1987. However, the Allan-Border-led side could not retain their title as they failed to make the semis.

The tournament was won by Pakistan who beat favorites England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. This remains Pak's first & only ODI World Cup triumph to date.

However, the Indian team led by Mohammad Azharuddin had a forgettable campaign as they crashed out in the group stages by finishing at the third-last position (seventh out of nine) in the points table.