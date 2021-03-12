Mohammed Azharuddin Makes Major Error While Mentioning Varun Chakravarthy In Latest Tweet

Considering the immense fan following of cricket in the two countries, it is deemed as a marque event by the fans whenever India and England clash, irrespective of the format. While the hosts India registered a comprehensive victory in their four-match Test series, England have a chance of redeeming themselves by putting up a stronger show in the white-ball matches. Several new names are slated to don the Indian jersey for the series, and former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin hailed them highly ahead of the series opener. However, he surprisingly made an error while tagging Varun Chakravarthy in his tweet.

Mohammed Azharuddin makes an error while mentioning Varun Chakravarthy

After the blockbuster Test series, the two cricketing giants will lock horns in the shortest format of the game. Mohammed Azharuddin took to his Twitter account to express his best wishes for team India ahead of the crucial matches. The 58-year-old also commended the new-calls ups and reckoned that they will make the most of the opportunity provided to them.

Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan and Varun Chakravarthy were rewarded with a place in the side after an impressive run in the Indian Premier League as well as domestic cricket. Azharuddin mentioned them in his tweet but made a major error while tagging Varun Chakravarthy. The ex-cricketer tagged a wrong account, and many fans pointed out the same in his comments. Interestingly, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia have failed their fitness tests, and uncertainty looms over their inclusion in the team.

Varun Chakravarthy fitness test

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy finds himself in a rather precarious situation after failing to clear the mandatory fitness test multiple times. The bowler was named in the T20 squad for India vs England but has reportedly been ruled out for failing to meet the set fitness standards. It is believed that leg-spinner Rahul Chahar could be included in the side after the Varun Chakravarthy fitness test incident. The youngster is already a part of the bio-bubble, and he is likely to replace the Tamil Nadu-based spinner in the squad.

India vs England live streaming info

The India vs England 1st T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday at 7:00 PM (IST). The India vs England live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also catch the India vs England 1st T20I live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Image source: Mohammed Azharuddin Instagram