Mohammed Azharuddin Perplexed By Virat Kohli's Timing To Step Down As India's T20 Captain

Image: PTI
Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin is left perplexed by Virat Kohli's timing to step down as T20 captain. Kohli sent shockwaves around the country on Thursday, September 16 as he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down as the T20 captain after the ICC T20 World Cup is over. The T20 World Cup is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14.
The Indian skipper decided to step down from the shortest format because of 'workload reasons.' He wrote on his Twitter handle that he had given it his all for the team for the last 8-9 years, and had captained the side in all formats for the past 5-6 years. After 5-6 years of success, it is fair to say that the 32-year old was one of Team India's best T20 captains as he won 29 out of 45 matches, with a win percentage of 65.11%.
While former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin admitted he was shocked to hear Virat Kohli's decision of stepping down as India's T20 captain, he was astonished more so for another reason. Azharuddin said that the timing of the decision left him confused as the 'T20 World Cup is just around the corner.'
While it is surprising to hear that @imVkohli has decided to quit the captaincy of the T-20 format, the timing of the announcement is even more surprising as T-20 world cup is just around the corner. Whatever it may cost, it is his decision and so be it.— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 17, 2021
Virat Kohli gave a detailed statement on Twitter to announce his decision to step down as India's T20 captain.
"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win.
Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward.
Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability."