Mohammed Azharuddin Perplexed By Virat Kohli's Timing To Step Down As India's T20 Captain

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin is left perplexed by Virat Kohli's timing to step down as T20 captain. Kohli sent shockwaves around the country on Thursday, September 16 as he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down as the T20 captain after the ICC T20 World Cup is over. The T20 World Cup is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

The Indian skipper decided to step down from the shortest format because of 'workload reasons.' He wrote on his Twitter handle that he had given it his all for the team for the last 8-9 years, and had captained the side in all formats for the past 5-6 years. After 5-6 years of success, it is fair to say that the 32-year old was one of Team India's best T20 captains as he won 29 out of 45 matches, with a win percentage of 65.11%.

Mohammed Azharuddin responds to Virat Kohli's statement

While former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin admitted he was shocked to hear Virat Kohli's decision of stepping down as India's T20 captain, he was astonished more so for another reason. Azharuddin said that the timing of the decision left him confused as the 'T20 World Cup is just around the corner.'

While it is surprising to hear that @imVkohli has decided to quit the captaincy of the T-20 format, the timing of the announcement is even more surprising as T-20 world cup is just around the corner. Whatever it may cost, it is his decision and so be it. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 17, 2021

Virat Kohli steps down as India's T20 captain

Virat Kohli gave a detailed statement on Twitter to announce his decision to step down as India's T20 captain.