Mohammed Azharuddin Shows Off Old Bat With Which He Set 1985 World Record; Shares A Secret

Team India's former skipper Mohammed Azharuddin during his time was considered as one of the most successful captains and one of the most technically sound batsmen but then suffered a fall from grace over the most serious match-fixing scandal to hit the sport, in the year 2000. While quite a lot of time has passed since he ended his career, Mohammed Azharuddin's world record of three centuries in his first three matches has not broken since 1985.

Mohammad Azharuddin shares fond memories; writes about bat with which he set world record

Mohammed Azharuddin on Saturday took to his Twitter handle and shared a collage of photos with his cricket bat. Mohammad Azharuddin narrated that this is the same bat through which he made a world record playing for India against England in 1984-85. The current Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammed Azharuddin also outlined that the bat was chosen by grandfather and in a season he had scored more than 800 runs.

Mohammed Azharuddin shared the story of his bat on Twitter and wrote:

With this bat, I made a world record of three consecutive hundreds in my first three tests against England in 84-85.

In a season I scored more than 800 runs with this very bat, chosen by my grandfather. #FondMemories pic.twitter.com/ci8dkc5tzz — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 22, 2021

Mohammed Azharuddin's World Record In Test Cricket

In his debut Test at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, Mohammed Azharuddin scored a scintillating 110 against England. Again in his second Test, the stylish Hyderabadi batsman scored 105 runs. In his third Test, Mohammed Azharuddin scored yet another three-figure score in Kanpur. On 1st February 1985, Azharuddin completed his third consecutive Test century and since then, no batsman except Mohammad Azharuddin has scored three consecutive centuries in his first three Tests.

Mohammed Azharuddin played 99 Tests for India and scored 6215 runs at an average of 45.04 in the longer format of the game. In the ODIs, Mohammad Azharuddin featured in 334 ODI matches and scored 9378 runs at an average of 36.92.

Mohammed Azharuddin Posts Treasured Pic From 1992 World Cup

On Friday, Mohammed Azharuddin went back down memory land as he posted a throwback picture on social media. The picture dates back to 1992 and apart from Mohammad Azharuddin, it also includes some legendary names of the game who were his co-captains at one point in time. Azharuddin, once India's Captain, concluded by asking the fans how many of the nine cricketers in the frame are they able to identify. The passionate fans made their presence felt in no time and they all answered the question one by one.

The 1992 edition of the quadrennial event was the first tournament where the 'Round-Robin' format was introduced i.e. all the participating teams would lock horns with each other and the four best teams would advance to the semi-finals. It was also the first time that the showpiece event was played in coloured clothing. The fifth edition of the showpiece event was co-hosted by Australia & New Zealand. The tournament was won by Pakistan who beat favorites England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. This remains Pakistan's first & only ODI World Cup triumph to date. However, the Indian team led by Mohammad Azharuddin had a forgettable campaign as they crashed out in the group stages by finishing at the third-last position (seventh out of nine) in the points table.

(Image Credits: PTI/Twitter/@azharflicks)