Mohammed Kaif Backs THIS Young India Batter For T20 WC; 'He Can Play Impactful Knocks'

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has heaped praise on Prithvi Shaw, saying the opening batsman has the ability to play "big knocks". Kaif stated that the Mumbai cricketer has been in good form recently, but that in order for him to be selected in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, he must perform well in Sri Lanka and then in the remaining matches of the IPL 2021. According to Kaif, there is too much competition within the Indian camp, and for Shaw to make the main T20I squad, he will have to play impactful knocks in Sri Lanka. Kaif works as an assistant coach for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, and Shaw plays for the same team.

Prithvi Shaw is part of the 20-member squad that has travelled to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series. Shaw was dropped from the Indian main squad earlier this year after a series of poor performances in Australia. Shaw was not included in the playing XI for the four-match Test series against England a month later. Shaw was asked to return to the domestic side and shed a few kilos. Shaw went back and gave some impressive performances for his side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he finished with a record-breaking 827 runs in 8 games. Shaw also performed superbly in the first half of IPL 2021.

India's tour of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka and India are slated to play a three-match ODI and as many T20 internationals in Colombo, starting July 18. As far as India is concerned, a new-look team has been selected to take part in the limited-overs series with Shikhar Dhawan as skipper and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as vice-captain. NCA Director of Cricket Rahul Dravid has been appointed by the BCCI to travel with the squad as head coach. Several uncapped players have been given the opportunity to be part of the Sri Lanka tour, including some potential candidates of the upcoming T20 World Cup such as Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

(Image Credit: MohammedKaif/Insta)

