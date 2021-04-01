Mohammed Shami Claims His Retirement Won't Harm Indian Cricket Much; Here's Why

Quick links:
Indian speedster Mohammed Shami is set to reprise his role for the Punjab Kings franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Quite recently, the cricketer spoke about the bench strength of the Indian team during an interaction with the PTI. While he was ruled out of India’s squad from the Test segment of the Australian tour due to an injury, back-up pacers like Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan formed forces to bowl India to victory Down Under.
While speaking with the PTI, Mohammed Shami said that the youngsters are talented enough to take Indian cricket forward, should any of the senior player retires soon. He was of the opinion that the Indian team will not suffer much if a big name retires because the “bench is ready”. Shami added that experience is always required for representing India at the international stage and the youngsters will have that in due time.
As per the Mohammed Shami injury update, the speedster sustained a fractured arm in December last year. The senior cricketer has not played any competitive cricket since then. Despite no official update regarding his fitness, Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble recently stated that Shami will be available to play the opening game of his side in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.
The PBKS franchise retained 16 of their stars, including captain KL Rahul and star attractions like Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami and Nicholas Pooran from their previous edition squad. Meanwhile, they also released several of their overseas cricketers including Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell. Here is a look at the entire PBKS squad for the upcoming season:
As per the PBKS IPL 2021 schedule, KL Rahul and co. will take on the Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The Punjab Kings are set to play their first three matches in Mumbai, followed by two in Chennai, four in Ahmedabad and their final five games in Bengaluru.
A royal clash to begin with! ðŸ’¥— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 7, 2021
Which match are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤©#IPL2021 #IPLSchedule #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/I2xFMipXHm
