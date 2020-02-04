Union Budget
Mohammed Shami Congratulated By Twitterati As His Family Welcomes A Baby Girl

Cricket News

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami took to Twitter to welcome 'one more baby girl' into his family. The Kings XI pacer was congratulated by the Twitterati.

Mohammed Shami

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami welcomed a baby girl into his family on Monday. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) pacer confirmed the news on Twitter with a photo of his newborn.  Shami wished his brother's family and wrote a heartwarming caption for the image.

Ind vs NZ: Mohammed Shami expresses delight after welcoming a baby girl in the family

Mohammed Shami took to Twitter to express his delight after welcoming ‘one more baby girl’ into his family. He shared an adorable picture of the newborn on Twitter. The Twitterati poured in their wishes for Shami and his family. 

Twitterati congratulates Mohammed Shami 

Mohammed Shami is in the form of his life. He was in the thick of things when India defeated New Zealand in the 3rd T20I.  New Zealand needed only nine to win with a set Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease. However, Mohammed Shami had other ideas as he dismissed both and conceded only eight to take the game to the super over. Shami received plaudits for his performance. Shoaib Akhtar went as far as labelling him the best in the world. Mohammed Shami’s optimum use of skill and experience was also praised by both India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

Mohammed Shami expected to start in Ind vs NZ first ODI

Mohammed Shami is part of India’s squad for the ODI leg of the India tour of New Zealand. He is expected to feature in the first ODI at Hamilton on Wednesday. Shami was rested for the final two T20Is in a bid to give Navdeep Saini more game time. Mohammed Shami has been one of India’s most talismanic bowlers since his debut in 2013. He picked up 143 wickets in just 76 ODIs. He also picked up another 175 wickets in 47 Test matches.

