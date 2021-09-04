Last Updated:

Mohammed Shami Cuts His Birthday Cake With Fans During 4th Test At The Oval

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday cut a cake for his fans, who had come to the stadium with an intention of celebrating the bowler's birthday.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday cut a cake for his fans, who had come to the stadium with the intention of celebrating the bowler's birthday. Shami, who was not a part of India's playing XI for the fourth Test against England, was carrying drinks when he spotted a group of people wearing t-shirts with "Happy Birthday Shami" imprinted on them. The fans requested the 31-year-old to cut the cake for them, to which the Indian bowler happily obliged from a safe distance. 

A similar incident had occurred in 2019 when Sri Lankan spectators requested New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson to cut his birthday cake in the middle of a Test match. Williamson had also obliged the request and cut the cake by crossing the boundary rope. 

However, with COVID-19 protocols in place, it was highly unlikely that Shami would cut the cake for the spectators. But the die-hard Indian cricket fans showed faith and decided to bring the cake for Shami and to everyone's surprise, Shami didn't disappoint them. 

India vs England 4th Test

As far as the Test match is concerned, India is fighting courageously after losing the toss and being asked to bat first under overcast conditions. India suffered yet another batting collapse on Day 1 but skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Shardul Thakur scored some crucial runs to help their side reach a respectable total of 191 runs. In response, England batters put up 290 runs with a lead of 99 runs. Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes were particularly important in contributing to England's total. 

India, at the time of writing, was batting at 77 for no loss with both openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma intact in the middle.

