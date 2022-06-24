After a poor outing with the bat against the Leicestershire County Cricket Club (LCCC) bowlers, Team India's bowlers have begun their response on the front foot by picking up four wickets until the end of 21 overs. Mohammed Shami has been the pick amongst the Indian bowlers as he has picked up two wickets, including the one of Cheteshwar Pujara. After dismissing Pujara, Shami ran up to him and apologised for the same in a celebration that has gone viral on social media.

Leicestershire vs India: Mohammed Shami's celebrations go viral

As seen in the Tweet below, Mohammed Shami ran up to Cheteshwar Pujara after dismissing him for a duck. He jumped on his back before hilariously apologising to him. The interaction has now gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Shami also dismissed Leicestershire County Cricket Club captain Samuel Evans.

What a moment! Shami celebrates with Pujara after getting him out for a duck 😂 pic.twitter.com/l6G7cHmYcf — Cricket is love ❤ (@cricketfan__) June 24, 2022

Leicestershire vs India: LCCC trail by 158 runs after 21 overs

At the end of 21 overs, Leicestershire County Cricket Club had scored 88 runs for the loss of four wickets, with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picking up two wickets each. Rishabh Pant, who is one of the four Indians that are playing for LCCC in this warm-up game, is currently batting on 16 runs alongside Rishi Patel, who has scored 13. With Team India having scored 246 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the first innings thanks to a brilliant knock by Srikar Bharat, LCCC still trail by 158 runs.

Wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat impressed audiences with an unbeaten 70, even as India's top-order failed to get batting practise on the first day of their warm-up match against Leicestershire on Thursday. Opting to bat after winning the toss, India's top guns failed to fire as the visitors slipped to 81 for five.

However, Bharat shone during his 158-minute stay in the middle before rain brought an early end to the day's proceedings at Grace Road. In all, the 28-year-old batter from Andhra hit eight fours and a six while facing 111 balls. At stumps, Mohammed Shami was giving Bharat company on 18. The Rohit Sharma-led side then eventually decided to declare after scoring 246 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

(With inputs from PTI)