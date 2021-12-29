Mohammed Shami Gets Emotional About His Dad After Joining Elite 200 Club; 'He Backed Me'

Mohammed Shami was on fire with the ball on Day 3 of the India vs South Africa 1st Test, dismantling the opposition batting line-up to finish with a five-wicket haul. Mohammad Shami's impressive five-wicket haul helped restrict South Africa to just 197 runs, thereby giving the Virat Kohli-led side a healthy 130-run lead. Following an impressive performance on field, Mohammad Shami completed 200 wickets in Test cricket and credited his father for the success.

India vs South Africa: Mohammad Shami's tribute to his late father

The BCCI social media handle uploaded a video of Mohammad Shami talking to bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, during which he remembered his late father and credited him for his success.

He said, "Struggle has always stayed with me and I always credit my father who backed me and helped me play the game in those conditions and that situation".

Mohammad Shami's performance on Day 3

After posting 327 runs on board in the first innings, Team India pacers, especially Mohammad Shami, broke through the South Africa lineup as they regularly kept chipping in with wickets. Shami first picked up the wicket of Keegan Petersen before bowling a fantastic delivery to bowl Aiden Markram immediately after the lunch break on Day 3.

Post lunch, Shami followed up these two wickets by dismissing Wiaan Mulder and Temba Bavuma, who was South Africa's highest scorer with 52 runs. The 31-year-old pacer then picked up his 5th wicket by dismissing Kagiso Rabada, who seemed to be in good touch, having scored 25 runs from 45 deliveries.

Mohammed Shami's Test career

Mohammad Shami's five-wicket haul against South Africa was his sixth in Test cricket and his second on South African soil. The pacer also joined an elite list as he became the 11th Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 200 Test wickets and the fifth fast bowler after Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma to do so. Mohammed Shami has played 55 matches and taken 200 wickets in his Test career so far.

Shami made his Test debut against West Indies in 2013 at Eden Gardens, in his hometown Kolkata.