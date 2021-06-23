Mohammed Shami Gets New, Interesting Moniker From IPL Team Punjab Kings

Indian champion fast bowler Mohammed Shami has contributed significantly towards the success of the Indian cricket team in recent years with his inspiring bowling performances across formats.The right-arm seamer was expected to play a major role in the ongoing World Test Championship Final against New Zealand and the 30-year-old did not disappoint. The speedster bowled a spectacular spell on the Day 5 of the all-important clash to help India fight back into the contest. Shami's Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) gave the cricket star a new moniker for his exploits with the ball.

PBKS name Mohammed Shami as the King of Southampton

Mohammed Shami emerged to be the most impactful bowler for team India on Day 5 of the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final encounter. The fast bowler claimed four crucial wickets to help India restrict their opposition to 249. After a successful day, the player had taken to his social media accounts to highlight how Southampton has been his hunting ground in both limited-overs matches as well as red-ball games.

The bowler pointed out that while his World Cup 2019 hat-trick at the venue remains his favourite, he was also delighted to have contributed for Virat Kohli and co. during a crucial juncture of the World Test Championship Final. Responding to Shami's comments, the PBSK side labelled the star seamer as the 'Southampton King'.

Mohammed Shami stats in Test matches

The fiery pacer has featured in 51 Test matches for India so far in his international career. As per the Mohammed Shami stats, the player has 184 wickets in the longer format at an impressive average of 27.40. Moreover, Shami has also claimed five-wicket hauls on five occasions in red-ball cricket for India. He was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the WTC Final as he dismissed four Kiwi batsmen in their innings.

