Mohammed Shami Gives 'diesel-petrol Engine' Anecdote To Explain His Fourth-innings Fury

Team India's fourth-innings specialist Mohammed Shami gave a unique petrol-diesel engine anecdote to explain how to he gets fired up in the last leg of the game and how it translates to success on most occasions. The right-arm pacer is one of the most feared bowlers in the longer format of the game, grabbing 88 out of 180 Test scalps from the second innings only to his name at an average of 21.98. Shami, India's go-to man in the last leg of a Test, has often dismantled the opposition with his sheer pace and variation, earning himself the label 'second-innings Shami'.

READ | Australia's Marnus Labuschagne Extends Contract With Glamorgan

'I patiently wait...'

Speaking to former wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta on a show on ESPN CricInfo, Shami revealed that he used the game and the available conditions very 'smartly' in the second innings in order to get the desired result. the right-handed pacer revealed that he waited for everyone else to tire out after which he got himself fired and explained it with the petrol-diesel engine anecdote. Shami termed the current Indian bowling line-up as the best in the world and said that no other team has ever had five fast bowlers together as a package.

READ | Fans Will Be Permitted To Watch T20 WC Matches Live Whenever It Is Held: CA Interim CEO

"Everyone has spent three days on the field. Diesel engines take time to pick up compared to petrol ones. I wait patiently for everyone to tire out. You have five days in a Test match. Once everyone is tired, I step up," he said. "You and everyone else in the world will agree to this - that no team has ever had five fast bowlers together as a package. Not just now, in the history of cricket, this might be the best fast-bowling unit in the world."

READ | Pakistan Cricket Squad Set To Leave For England On June 28

Shami reveals his strategy

"If the batsman is set and we haven't been able to pick up a lot of wickets, we try to bowl a tight line and length by dropping our pace," he said. "As soon as we get a wicket, you increase your pace by about 8kph. This difference in speed is pretty visible. If the bowler was bowling at around 140kph earlier, after picking up a wicket he gets his rhythm back, picks up the pace and the same ball is now delivered at 145kph. "Once the set batsman is dismissed, I go for the kill as a bowler. That's why it seems like I bowl in two different ways. The 'second-innings Shami' label - that has been created by you guys (the media)."

READ | Gautam Gambhir Says There Is No Better Fielder Than Ravindra Jadeja In The World Cricket