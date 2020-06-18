Mohammed Shami Says Current Crop Of Indian Pacers Are The Best In History Of The Game

Mohammed Shami has said he reckons that India's current pace attack is best in the history of the game. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami are doing well in the limited-overs while Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav (also including Shami and Bumrah) are doing exceptionally well in red-ball cricket.

'Best fast-bowling unit': Mohammed Shami

"You and everyone else in the world will agree to this that no team has ever had five fast bowlers together as a package. Not just now, in the history of cricket this might be the best fast-bowling unit in the world," Shami told Deep Dasgupta in a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo.



The pacer also said that sometimes all the bowlers surround skipper Virat Kohli to decide as to who gets to bowl with the new ball.



"We surround Virat Kohli and ask him to make the decision. But he normally says, 'don't get me involved in all this; you decide among yourselves, I don't have an issue.' That is the kind of fun we have in our team meetings. I let the other two start. I have no objection to bowling with a semi-new ball," Shami said. "My mindset while bowling is that if the batsman is playing well, bowl a tight line and length, dry up the runs, and he will surely make a mistake. Once the set batsman is dismissed, I go for the kill as a bowler," Shami said."That's why it seems like I bowl in two different ways. The 'second-innings Shami' label - that has been created by you guys (the media)," he added.

Coming back to cricket, the star pacer was retained by the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic.

