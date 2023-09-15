Mohammed Shami Leaves Litton Das Guessing For Answers With Exceptional Delivery- WATCH

After securing a place in the Asia Cup 2023 finals, the Indian cricket team is playing against Bangladesh in their last Super 4s match of the tournament. Team India won the toss in Colombo and elected to bowl first on a spin-friendly Premadasa Stadium. The 'Men in Blue' will face Sri Lanka in the finals of the 2023 Asia Cup, which is set to be played on September 17.

3 things you need to know

The Indian cricket team is the most successful team in the Asia Cup

Team India has made five changes in their last Super 4s match against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka and India will take on each other in the Asia Cup final for the ninth time

Mohammed Shami leaves Litton Das clueless with a classical inswinger

KNOCKED HIM OVERRR! 😍@MdShami11 makes an immediate impact, disturbing Litton's woodwork and sending him back to the pavilion!



Perfect start for #TeamIndia!



— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 15, 2023

After winning the toss and fielding first against Bangladesh, it didn't take much time for Team India pacer Mohammed Shami to provide the team with the first breakthrough. During the first ball of the third over, Shami bowled a tremendous inswinger to Bangladesh batter Litton Das, who went through the gap between his bat and pad and hit the stumps.

Team India makes five changes against Bangladesh in the last Super 4s clash

The Indian cricket team seems to have found the answers to all their problems in their campaign for the Asia Cup 2023 so far. The Indian team has almost shined in all the departments and hence ahead of the big final, had a good chance to try out all the other benched players against Bangladesh. For the same, the team went on to make five changes to their playing XI and big names like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah were not part of the team against Bangladesh.

Team India playing XI against Bangladesh:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna