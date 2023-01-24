Mohammed Shami Ordered To Pay ₹1.3 Lakh Monthly Alimony To His Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan have been fighting a long legal battle for a long time. The court of Alipore has heard both the sides and has come to a judgement that cricketer Mohammed Shami will have to give a monthly alimony of Rs 130000 to his wife Hasin Jahan of which Rs 50000 will be for her wife and Rs 80000 will be for her daughter and her education.

Hasin's lawyer Mriganka Mistry expressed gratitude to the court but stated that her client would have been more happy if she would have got the alimony amount she had asked for though, she can apply in the higher court to increase the amount.

Shami was alleged for domestic violence by his wife

The Uttar Pradesh born Bengal fast bowler got into controversy with his wife when she filed a case against him of domestic violence in 2018. The couple got married in 2014 and also has a daughter together. Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan's relationship got off track after he was alleged for domestic violence and match fixing by her wife. Shami also got withheld form the national cataract after the allegations of match fixing.

In 2018 Hasin's lawyer demanded for a monthly 10 lakh alimony which was divided into child allowance and personal alimony. Her lawyer further stated in the court that Shami's income tax return has shown his annual income of 7 crore by which their demand of 10 lakh per month as an alimony is not unjustifiable.

Responding to Hasin's lawyer, Shami's lawyer Selim Rehman stated in the court that the amount being asked for alimony stands no ground as Hasin has a stable source of income from her fashion career.

Apart from allegations of match fixing and domestic violence the cricketer was also alleged for having an extramarital affair. For multiple times Shami has said that he is being framed and the allegations against him are absolutely baseless.

Mohammed Shami is currently the part of the Indian Cricket Team who are playing a 3 match One Day Series against New Zealand at home. Team India have already won the series and to whitewash the kiwis today in the 3rd ODI being played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.