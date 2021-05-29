Mohammed Shami Posts Picture In Punjab Kings Jersey, Gets Reply From Umesh Yadav

Indian bowler Mohammed Shami on Friday took to his official social media handle to post a black and white image of himself in Punjab Kings jersey. The post has now received a comment from Shami's Team India mate Umesh Yadav, who wrote, "One of the best picture shami," accompanied by a red heart emoji. The Indian pacer responded saying, "Thank you". Shami's post came a day ahead of the announcement regarding the resumption of IPL 2021 in the UAE. The BCCI on Saturday announced the remainder of the IPL 2021 will be played in UAE between September and October.

Shami has been named in the Indian Test squad that will play the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting June 18. Shami is currently quarantining at a hotel in Mumbai, where the rest of the India squad is also staying. The West Bengal pacer will likely feature in the playing XI of the WTC final, alongside other Indian star speedsters, such as Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav.

The Indian squad is expected to leave for England on June 2, where they will undergo a 10-day quarantine period before resuming practice. The New Zealand squad is already in England, where they will play a two-match Test series against the host before going into the final of the WTC.

Indian squad for England tour

India’s 20-member squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

IMAGE: AP/PTI