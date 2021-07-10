Mohammed Shami Receives 2nd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine In UK Ahead Of England Test

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Friday received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Shami got inoculated at a healthcare centre in the United Kingdom, where he had travelled with Team India last month to take part in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and subsequent five-match Test series against England. Shami had received his first dose of the vaccine in India, prior to leaving for England in May. The entire Indian Test squad had taken the first dose of the vaccine before leaving for England in June.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier said that players would receive their second dose of vaccine in the United Kingdom. The players had taken Covishield as their first dose, which is available in England as it has been developed by the Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca. According to reports, most members of the Indian squad have received their second dose between July 7 and July 9, particularly those who were present in London.

Shami shines in WTC final

As far as Shami is concerned, the right-arm pacer was the sole star amongst Indian bowlers during the one-off Test against New Zealand last month. Shami brought India back into the game as he registered a four-wicket haul in New Zealand's first innings. Shami shone bright but Team India lost the match as Indian batters failed to perform in front of a lethal Kiwi pace attack in the third innings of the game that saw the Virat Kohli-led side being bowled out for just 170 runs.

Shami will next be seen in action against England in the upcoming five-match Test series, starting August 4. The Indian squad members are currently scattered across England and other parts of Europe awaiting a call from the team management to gather back again for the mandatory isolation period before the Test series.

(Image Credit: MohammedShami/Insta)

