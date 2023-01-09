Mohammed Shami Shares Pic Of His Swanky Jaguar, Indian Cricket Fans Show Concern For Him

Veteran pace bowler Mohammed Shami has been out of cricketing action since sustaining a shoulder injury during a training session ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh last month. Shami was part of India's T20 World Cup squad in Australia, where he was brought in as a last-minute change to replace an injured Jasprit Bumrah. The 32-year-old played six matches in the tournament and picked up as many wickets.

Shami has not played any form of competitive cricket since then, however, he has stayed active on social media. Shami on Sunday took to his official Twitter handle to upload a photo with his Jaguar F-Type sports car. The post has triggered a debate on the micro-blogging platform, where users went as far as to remind him of Rishabh Pant's car accident and urge him to drive carefully.

"Thoda sambhal ke,Nayi nayi gaadi Chalani sikho toh Fisal bhi jaati hai, Rishab ko dekho. These are fast cars, need to be driven by good drivers!" one user wrote.

Mohammed Shami's return to Team India

Meanwhile, some fans even called on Shami to quickly return to the Indian team and get prepared for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The marquee 50-over competition is scheduled to be held in India in October-November. Shami will most likely be included in the squad if he is fit at the time of the tournament. Shami has recently shared a video of himself doing batting practice at his home in Uttar Pradesh.

The right-arm pacer will next be seen in action during the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. Shami has been named in the squad for the three-match series starting January 10. The first match is scheduled to be played in Guwahati. The second and third ODIs are slated to be held in Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 12 and January 15, respectively. India recently registered a 2-1 series win in the shortest format against Sri Lanka.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

