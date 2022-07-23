Mohammed Shami Splashes The Cash On Jaguar F-type Sports Car Worth Almost ₹1 Cr; See Pics

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami frequently makes headlines for his courageous bowling, which most often than not aids his team in winning games everywhere in the world. The 31-year-old has made the news again but this time for a different reason. Shami recently purchased a brand-new luxury sports automobile, and on Friday, a photo of it went viral on social media. Shami has bought a Jaguar F-Type, upgrading his garage.

The extraordinary car reportedly cost Shami a whopping Rs 98.13 lakh. It has a powerful V8 331 kW engine that can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. The vehicle sports a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automated gearbox, which provides a smooth driving experience on the road. Shami purportedly chose "0011" as his vehicle's registration number as the number on his Indian team jersey is '11'.

A photo of Shami receiving the car in the showroom was shared by the director of Shiva Motors, Amit Garg. Garg shared the picture on his LinkedIn account on Friday. Shami can be seen posing in front of his brand new red-coloured Jaguar F-Type. Another picture showed Shami gifting a signed cricket ball to Garg.

Shami is well renowned for his love of automobiles. Shami posted a picture of his brand-new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 earlier last month. He shared the picture on his official Instagram handle with a caption that read, "Say hello to my new cruising partner #royalenfield #mshami11 #aavade." Shami is also a proud owner of cars such as the BMW 5 Series, an Audi, and a Toyota Fortuner.

Shami in 2022

Shami was last seen in action during the recently-concluded ODI series against England. Shami also played in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England earlier this month. Shami has been rested for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies but is expected to return to the fold for Asia Cup in August.

Earlier in June, Shami won the IPL 2022 title with his new team Gujarat Titans. Shami was instrumental for his team with the ball as he helped them win multiple matches with his outstanding performances.

Image: LinkedIn/AmitGarg