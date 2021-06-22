Mohammed Shami Thrills Rain-soaked WTC Final Fans With 'towel Look' After 2-wicket Spell

As the India vs New Zealand WTC Final day 5 is underway, Team India's pace attack has given a ray of hope to the Cricket lovers after taking 3 wickets in quick succession. Team India speedster Mohammed Shami has looked by far the most lethal bowler as he has produced the maximum amount of false shots from the New Zealand batters. However, Mohammed Shami grabbed the eyeballs of fans when the right-arm pacer wore a towel when he was fielding on the boundary line.

The incident happened when Ishant Sharma was bowling the last over before lunch and Shami had gone to the boundary line for fielding after completing his fiery spell. A Team India staff-member who was present at the boundary-line gave him the towel and following that Mohammad Shami wrapped the towel around his waist.

Now, the people on social media are asking 'Why did Mohammed Shami wear a towel on the field?' and are coming up with their own explanations. While some guessed that Mohammed Shami was not wearing his sweater as he was bowling back-to-back overs therefore he wrapped himself with the towel to keep himself warm, others compared this to the Faf du Plessis's towel incident.

Netizens react after Mohammed Shami wears a towel in WTC Final 2021

Shami has worn a towel to keep his lower back warm, so that it does not break his rhythm.#INDvNZ #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/sZdAHRz17A — Khawab Kohli (@CricKhawab) June 22, 2021

So much rain in Southampton over the last few days is ensuring player carries towel on the field



😉😉😉😅😅#Shami#WTCFinal https://t.co/0LWE8zQ3tQ — Rohan Gulavani (@ImRohanGulavani) June 22, 2021

That 1st session was full of exciting action. But nothing can beat Shami's towel look. By god I haven't seen anything like that ever before on a cricket field.#WTCFinal #WTC21 — Sanket D. Patil (@sankulyaa) June 22, 2021

Players on camera wearing a towel mid-Test



Faf du Plessis

Mohammed Shami#INDvNZ #WTCFinal — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) June 22, 2021

Faf du Plessis Towel Incident

In 2018, during Australia vs South Africa Test series, David Warner and Quinton De Kock were engaged in an ugly argument during the First Test between South Africa and Australia. It was reported that personal insults made things fiery between De Kock and Warner during the tea break of the fourth day's play at Durban. CCTV footage showed Warner apparently having a go at De Kock as the players walked up a narrow staircase leading to the dressing rooms at the start of the interval at Kingsmead. More than the fight, Twitter turned their eyes on Faf Du Plessis, who was out in a towel during the altercation.

How to deal with David Warner:

Kepler Wessels: "David Warner is not the scariest person I've ever seen".

Faf Du Plessis: Go and talk to him in your towel.#SAvsAUS pic.twitter.com/WjfLJHFxrd — Ben Karpinski (@followthebounce) March 5, 2018

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 5

Meanwhile, the play has been resumed after the end of session 1 and things are looking exciting as Team India took 3 wickets in the first session. Mohammed Shami dismissed experienced Ross Taylor on 11 and clean bowled BJ Watling who is playing the last Test match of his career on 1 run. Apart from Shami, Ishant Sharma removed Henry Nicholls on 7.

