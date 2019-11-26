Mohammed Shami Treasures Memories Of The Pink-ball Test With The Next Goal In Mind

Mohammed Shami has had a phenomenal year so far. It all started in the World Cup where he bowled some wonderful spells and finished as India's second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. His form only got better after that and he has been doing really well in the ongoing home season for Team India. He had a very good Test series against Bangladesh and was a standout performer with the pink-ball as well. Meanwhile, the star pacer has treasured the memories of the historic Test match.

Mohammed Shami remembers every bit of the pink-ball Test

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mohammed Shami wrote that he loved every bit of the pink-ball Test and then mentioned that it was time to shift his focus to the Blues from the whites. Shami had also posted a picture where he is seen holding a pink-ball in his hand and is having a chat with skipper Virat Kohli.

Loved every bit of the Pink Test - Now over to the Blues from the whites 😎😎#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xrU3l2uZUi — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 26, 2019

The historic Day-Night Test which was played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata was indeed a memorable one for the Indian pacers as they had picked up all the wickets in both innings of that contest. This was the first instance where the pacers had picked all the 20 wickets after that famous Johannesburg Test against South Africa back in January 2018. The Indian pace trio had taken 19 wickets in the pink-ball Test. It could have been 20 had Mahmudullah Riyad come out to bat who had to retire hurt on the evening of Day 2 after he had pulled a muscle while running between the wickets.

Mohammed Shami's performance in the Test series

Mohammed Shami had picked up two wickets in the Eden Gardens Test match while he had showcased an outstanding bowling performance in the first Test at Indore where he was the pick of the bowlers in both innings for India. He picked up three wickets in the first innings and he finished with four scalps to his name in the second. The 29-year-old speedster will now be seen in the upcoming limited-overs home series against West Indies starting from December 6. Shami has been named in both the ODI as well as T20I squads.

