Mohammed Shami Warned For Stepping In 'danger Area', Virat Kohli Fumes At Umpire; Watch

In the ongoing India vs South Africa 3rd Test match, umpire Marais Erasmus warned Indian pacer Mohammed Shami for overstepping into what is known as the 'danger area' of the pitch. India Test cricket skipper Virat Kohli, who was not pleased with the warning, had an animated conversation with the umpire. However, the replay showed that Shami had in fact not stepped into the danger area following which Kohli got very agitated at the replay being played on the big screen in the stadium. Shami, too, was naturally not at all pleased by that.

Kohli returns, as do the theatrics pic.twitter.com/Ttrm2FpWt9 — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 12, 2022

IND vs SA 3rd Test: Bowlers need to produce big performance after batting collapse

In the 3rd Test match, the Indian team see themselves in a tough situation once again. India entered the match with the knowledge that they need to win the match in order to win the series as both India and South Africa have won one each. Virat Kohli returned from an injury and stepped up for the toss which he ended up winning following which he assessed the conditions and chose to bat first.

India lost their openers early on including in-form KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Rahul only managed to make 12 runs off 35 balls while Mayank got to 15 off 35 before being dismissed. The came two underfire batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli. Both of them played some good shots and stabilised India's innings.

However, before he could get to his half-century, Pujara walked back for 43 runs off 77 balls. Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and the entire tail end were unable to give Kohli any support. But Kohli played a gritty innings and scored a half-century before getting out on 79 runs off 201 balls. India finished with 223 runs with a lot of pressure on the Indian bowlers.

For South Africa's first innings they had skipper Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram out on the crease. Elgar has been in superb form so far but Jasprit Bumrah struck early on and sent the Proteas skipper packing for just three runs in 16 balls. On just the second ball of Day 2, Markram was bowled out by Bumrah for eight runs in 22 balls. But an injured Keshav Maharaj played a good innings as he got to 25 runs in 45 balls before being bowled out by Umesh Yadav. Currently, Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen have managed to stabilise South Africa's innings having built a good partnership of 55 runs. They trail by 123 runs at the lunch break on Day 2.