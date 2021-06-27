Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Draws 'hate' On Social Media Over A Glitzy Picture

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan has once again become the victim of hate speech on social media. Jahan recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a glitzy picture of herself, where she could be seen posing for the camera in a black dress. Jahan is being targetted because of her personal choice to wear what haters perceive to be "revealing" clothing and against the values of their "religion".

Jahan, a former model, shared the picture along with a caption that read, "Zamane me hastee ohi hai jiske hosle ka koi thikana nahi." One of the users shamelessly commented, "Bhabhi Apne chehre ko Dak kar rakha karo (Please keep your face covered, sister)". Another person speculated that Jahan's decision to wear clothing of her choice might have prompted Mohammed Shami to "divorce" her. There are several other people making vile comments regarding Jahan and her supposed violation of religious norms.

The feud between Hasin Jahan and Shami

Jahan had filed a police complaint against Mohammed Shami and his elder brother, accusing the duo of domestic violence. Jahan had also levelled allegations of match-fixing against the 30-year-old bowler, which was later dismissed by the BCCI following an investigation. The couple got married in 2014 and has a daughter together.

As far as Shami is concerned, the pacer was a member of the Indian side in the World Test Championship final, where he grabbed four wickets in the second innings and finished as one of the top performers overall. The Virat Kohli-led team was able to make a comeback after a poor showing with the bat in the first innings thanks to Shami's run with the ball. India subsequently lost the game by 8 wickets.

IMAGE: ANI/PTI

