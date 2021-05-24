Mohammed Shami's Punjab And UP Farmhouses Stun Netizens Ahead Of WTC Final; See Pictures

Star Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has received immense appreciation from all corners for his exploits with the ball across all formats. The speedster has established himself as a key member of India's pace battery and has swung a number of matches in his team's favour with his superlative bowling performances. The player enjoys a tremendous fanbase on social media and has close to 3 million followers on Instagram. The 30-year-old has often used the image and video sharing platform to give fans a glimpse of his personal life as well.

Fans mighty impressed with Mohammed Shami's picturesque farmhouse

Mohammed Shami made returned to action with the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League after being ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year in December. The talented bowler also made a return to India's Test team as he was included in the 25-man squad for the highly-anticipated India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final. He is expected to play a major role in the all-important clash as he has emerged to be skipper Virat Kohli's go-to bowler in the longer format in recent years.

While the player will be on the road in the coming months where he is expected to feature in a number of high profile matches for Team India, he recently mesmerized fans by sharing a stunning picture of his beautiful Punjab farmhouse. Netizens were left in awe with the picture shared by the cricketer on his Instagram account as he was posing in front of his lovely farmhouse. Here is the photograph shared by the cricketing star -

Mohammed Shami house in Uttar Pradesh

Interestingly, Mohammed Shami owns yet another farmhouse which is located in Sahaspur Alinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The pacer spent a lot of time in his Sahaspur property last year during the lockdown. Moreover, he also used to train at the same place during the period. Shami's Punjab Kings teammate Sarfaraz Khan had also joined him for practice at his farmhouse last year.

Mohammed Shami net worth details

According to a report by CA Knowlege, the Mohammed Shami net worth is estimated to be around INR 36 crore. The fast bowler's earnings comprises of the compensation he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. Shami holds a Grade A contract and according to the same, takes home a handsome annual salary of INR 5 crore. Moreover, he also pockets a hefty paycheck for his appearances in the Indian Premier League. He has made around INR 34.7 crore just from his participation in the cash-rich league. His IPL 2021 salary for Punjab Kings stands at INR 4.8 core.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final

The Virat Kohli-led side have been in stunning form in red-ball cricket and their dominant performers against Australia and England are a testament to the same. They face a stiff challenge as they lock horns with the spirited New Zealand side in the inaugural World Test Championship Final next month. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. India have announced a 25-man squad for the all-important fixture. Here is the India squad for WTC Final -

India squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat

