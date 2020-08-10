Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Gets Threats For Ayodhya Pujan Wish; Seeks Police Help

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan has filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Kolkata Police against persons who have been threatening her on social media. The complaint comes after she took social media to convey wishes to the Hindu community on the occasion of Bhumi Pujan on August 5.

“I had conveyed my best wishes to my Hindu brothers and sisters via social media. Due to this, some misfits in society with filthy minds have put out rape and death threats on that post. I am unhappy at this and I have complained to Kolkata Police at Lalbazar (headquarters) and the Commissioner of Police and the cyber cell,” said Hasin Jahan.

Bhumi Pujan was celebrated by a section of Hindus and to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya proposed by the BJP.

Seeks swift action

Jahan attached a screenshot of the threat comments along with her complaint to the Cyber Crime division of Kolkata Police. She said that she wants the police to take swift action against those accused. Jahan also stated that she is mentally disturbed and is worried about her daughter’s future too.

Hasin Jahan was in news in 2019 March, when she alleged that she was ill-treated and harassed by Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and his family. She accused her husband Shami of domestic violence and even complained to the Kolkata Police. The allegations resulted in the Kolkata Police issuing an arrest warrant against the cricketer and his brother Hasib Ahmed in September 2019. Shami and his brother were asked to surrender in the Alipore court within 15 days but later got a stay order from the Calcutta High Court.

