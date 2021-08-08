Mohammed Siraj & Sam Curran Involved In Tiff, Watch Virat Kohli's Surprising Reaction

The first Test match between England and the Indian cricket team has seen some tremendous individual performances from players on both sides, with milestones being achieved.

While English pacer James Anderson beat Indian spinner Anil Kumble's record of most wickets in Test matches, England captain Joe Root scored a fabulous century in the second innings to keep the home team's chances alive of winning the match.

For India, KL Rahul's 84 runs in the first innings were a treat for viewers and pacer Jasprit Bumrah's 9-wicket haul was praiseworthy.

But apart from these spectacular performances, the first Test match between India and England also witnessed a few heated exchanges between players of both teams.

Virat Kohli gets involved in Siraj-Curran tiff

Day four of the first Test witnessed a heated argument between Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and England's Sam Curran after the all-rounder smashed a boundary off the Indian bowler. However, India skipper Virat Kohli calmed Siraj before matters went out of hand. The incident took place in the 74th over of England's innings.

This Curran vs Siraj battle is ace !!! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/puhRL813jo — Jutin (@JUSTIN_AVFC_) August 7, 2021

Mohammad Siraj bowled a short ball that was wide enough for Curran to cut for a boundary. The Indian pacer went up to the English cricketer and exchanged a few words. Curran responded to Siraj with a gesture, which did not go down well with the pacer.

Sensing the situation, Virat Kohli quickly intervened and calmed the pacer down. Siraj, however, had the final laugh, catching the ball off a Bumrah-delivery at mid-on to dismiss Curran.

This was not the first time that Siraj was involved in a heated argument during the match. The Siraj-Anderson argument on Day three had also made headlines. Anderson tried to get under Siraj's skin after he had played and missed a delivery while batting. Siraj did not hold back from snapping back at Anderson.

Bumrah spell puts India in a commanding position

India has found itself in a promising position and is edging towards victory in the first Test against England with much credit going to Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer was at his lethal best in the second innings claiming five wickets to restrict Joe Root's team to 303, giving India a 209-run target. Skipper Joe Root (109) and Sam Curran (32) did put in a vital partnership of 37 runs and tried to extend the run difference. However, Indian bowlers had the better of them and prevented England from taking a big lead.