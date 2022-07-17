India and England are currently playing the third One-Day International of their three-match series on Sunday. The match is taking place at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium. Mohammed Siraj, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for the decider, got India off to a great start as he bowled a double-wicket maiden over to put England under pressure. The speedster dismissed Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root for ducks in the second over of the game.

That's a double wicket maiden over from @mdsirajofficial 💥💥



Bairstow and Root depart for a duck.



Live - https://t.co/radUqNrOn1 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/E4QDMgvKZa — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2022

Netizens have been left impressed with Siraj's amazing bowling performance in his comeback for India in the 50-over format after five months. Twitter is flooded with posts appreciating the bowler for providing India with the early breakthroughs despite the pressure from the other end. Here's a compilation of tweets lauding Siraj for bowling a double-wicket maiden in the ongoing third ODI.

I had been really concerned that Siraj would lose his mojo without his excellent top knot. I confess I miss it, but his mojo is more than intact. #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 17, 2022

When Siraj takes the ball away, he becomes such a threat. I feared he was becoming a scrambled seam inward slant bowler. Excellent over. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 17, 2022

Double wicket maiden over in a white ball game for Siraj… pic.twitter.com/WpoyQAMvWa — best girl (@awkdipti) July 17, 2022

Earlier in the game, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first at Old Trafford. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow opened the batting for England, while Mohammed Shami opened the bowling for India. Shami conceded three boundaries in the first four deliveries of the first over as Jason Roy hit him in three different regions of the ground.

After Siraj picked two back-to-back wickets in the second over, England counterattacked with Roy and Ben Stokes in the middle to bring themselves back into the game. The former was dismissed by Hardik Pandya in the 10th over of the game for 41 off 31 balls. England are currently batting at 68-3 in 11.2 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah has been left out of the playing XI due to an injury to his back. The rest of the playing XI is the same for India. England, on the other hand, have gone with the same team as the second ODI.

England vs India 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

