Mohammed Siraj Bowls First Maiden Over Of IPL 2021, Snaps Saha's Wicket In RCB Vs SRH Game

Taking on Warner & Co. in RCB's second game in the IPL 2021, speedster Mohammed Siraj came out roaring in the second innings of the game at the Chepauk on Wednesday. The Indian speed gun opened the bowling for RCB with a maiden over, marking the first zero-run over in this season of the IPL. Returning back for his second over of the spell, Siraj dismissed SRH opener, Wriddhiman Saha, cheaply, handing RCB the first wicket of the innings.

Significantly, Siraj bowled 10 dot balls in his first two overs mounting pressure over the SunRisers batsmen. Pertinently, Siraj is playing his second T20 after the last year's IPL. The Indian pacer, who rose to prominence on the international level with his recent performance in Tests, was also appreciated by the voice of Indian cricket Harsha Bhogle. Following Siraj's sensational praise, netizens rushed to heap praise upon the RCB pacer for taking the attack to SRH.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Siraj bowls his heart out everytime he gets a chance. Hardly complains. Such a likable character. My other reason to love him apart from the obvious swing bowling with the new ball. Razor sharp inswinger ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ — ó „ª ó „ª (@ComeToGabbaMate) April 14, 2021

Outstanding burst from Siraj. He is taking on responsibility so well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2021

Literally Nothing makes me more happy then Siraj Growth and performance from after so many lows and trolling in his career. This guy literally deserves everything. Wish he shines more and more ahead. — Monika (@Thakkarmonika7) April 14, 2021

We all must learn how to overcome from rough patches in our life from Siraj. The people who trolled him badly in 2018 & 2019 are praising him now. Very happy for him. — Surya (@SuryaRCB1) April 14, 2021

I hope Siraj has a good career in international. Good pace and swing, also fully committed on field always — Jatin (@LogicalBakwaas) April 14, 2021

11 dot balls in PP by Siraj in 2 overs

What a phenomenal spell , just sensational spell man ðŸ˜¦â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — King ðŸ¤´ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡¹ (@Pran33Th__18) April 14, 2021

RCB struggle to go big

Having won the toss, skipper David Warner put RCB to bat first at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai. Hyderabad swung into action early as they picked the key wicket of Devdutt Padikkal, keeping him quiet on his return. Virat Kohli seemed to be eyeing for a huge score but was eventually dismissed by Jason Holder for just 33. Glenn Maxwell switched gears and spoiled Nadeem's economy with a couple of sixes. However, RCB found themselves in troubled waters after AB de Villiers was dismissed cheaply by Rashid Khand. SunRisers continue to pick wickets at regular intervals and manage to keep the RCB batsman quiet.

However, a quick blitz from Glenn Maxwell has powered RCB's total to 149 on a sluggish Chepauk pitch. The Australian power-hitter registered his first half-century after IPL 2016 with some big hits against SRH bowlers.

Richardson, Zampa to be available for KKR match

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's squad will also receive a major boost of Australian spin and pace as Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are set to join the RCB camp. Mike Hesson has confirmed that the Australian duo will be available for selection for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders which will be played on April 10 at the Chepauk Stadium.

"We won’t have our full contingent of overseas players available for the first game. Adam Zampa is getting married. It’s an important time for him and it’s something that as a franchise we are aware of and we respect and we hope he has a great time. So when he joins us, once again he is going to be fresh and make a massive contribution to the rest of the tournament,” Hesson had said earlier.