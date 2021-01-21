Mohammed Siraj Credits India's Win To 'youngsters', Says 'passionate To Create History'

India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic Tv revealing how the young Indian Team, in the absence of seasoned players, managed to hold fort and record a historic win in India Vs Australia 2021 Test series. "I am very happy with our performance and the way India has won. The way we were facing injuries and other difficulties, youngsters gave in all their passion and the victory is a result of that," said Mohammed Siraj.

'Youngsters wanted to create history': Siraj

"I just had one plan, I will fight whatever challenge that comes my way, I will do whatever I am told by the Captain. I had decided not to do too much, just ensure that there was pressure on the batsman. We were passionate that we want to create history here, all of us youngsters showed this on the field. Like Shubman Gill who did such great batting, like Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Washington. All of the youngsters coming in performed. Their (Australian) bowling attack was also great," he said.

On facing repeated incidents of racism at the hands of the Australian crowd, Siraj shared that he kept his cool, focusing on dedicating each and every wicket taken by him to his late father. "I thought whatever wicket I will take, I will dedicate it to my dad. I accepted the Captain's challenge and I was following that only. I tried to ignore (racism) incidents, trying to keep my focus on the game. Now my next plan is to prepare myself for the England series," he said.

Siraj's remarkable Test debut

After missing out on the entire white-ball series, Siraj made his Test debut for the Indian team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2nd India vs Australia Test. However, this breakthrough came after a tough decision where the 26-year-old decided to stay back in Australia after receiving the news that he had lost his father early in the tour.

From coming into the tour as a second-choice Test bowler to leading the Indian bowling lineup in the 4th India vs Australia Test, Mohammed Siraj's grit and determination was repaid after he bagged a fifer, outsmarting Australia's frontline batsmen, both top and middle-order. The young bowler took the key wickets of Marus Labuschagne and Steve Smith before dismissing Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, and Test skipper Tim Paine respectively. He finished the game with 5 wickets for 77 runs.

After suffering repeated setbacks with a historic low opening of just 36 runs in the first Test, repeated injuries and the exit of star batsman and skipper Virat Kohli, India vs Australia 2021 Test series ended with the unthinkable. In a momentous achievement, India managed to breach Australia's fortress -- Gabba after 32 years and two months, winning the series 2-1 and managing to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

