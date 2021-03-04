Mohammed Siraj Justifies Selection Over Umesh Yadav, Sends Joe Root Back For 5: WATCH

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj celebrated his comeback into the playing XI by dismissing English captain Joe Root early on Day 1 of the series-deciding Ahmedabad Test. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. In-form batsman Joe Root was sent back to the pavilion for just five as England lost their third wicket within the opening session of the day.

Joe Root gets congratulated for playing 50th Test as captain by rival skipper

Also Read | India Vs England: Aakash Chopra Names India's 'Rockstar' And It Is NOT Ravindra Jadeja

India vs England 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj traps Joe Root in front of stumps

Mohammed Siraj was preferred in the playing XI by the Indian team management over senior pacer Umesh Yadav. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah opted out of the series-deciding fourth Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium due to his personal commitments. Several reports circulated within the media stating that Umesh Yadav will make a return by replacing Bumrah. However, Siraj was given the rope and the 26-year-old fast bowler justified selectors faith in him straight up by getting England’s biggest Test gun cheaply on Day 1 morning.

India vs England 4th Test: Joe Root gets a brutal inswinging peach from Siraj, watch video

Also Read | VVS Laxman Highlights The Qualities That Make Suryakumar Yadav 'exceptional T20 Batsman'

India vs England live updates

At the time of publishing, the visitors reached 68-3 after 20 overs. Indian spinner Axar Patel accounted for the first two wickets in the match as he dismissed both of England’s opening batsmen, Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley. Speedster Mohammed Siraj then claimed the wicket of Joe Root to leave England struggling at 30-3 before the end of the 13th over. Jonny Bairstow and all-rounder Ben Stokes are currently occupying the crease in an attempt to stage a rescue effort for their side.

India vs England 4th Test updates, watch video

Also Read | CSK Team 2021 Star Suffers COVID-19 Scare Ahead Of New Zealand Vs Australia 3rd T20I

India vs England 4th Test live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Also Read | Broken Seat At Sky Stadium By Glenn Maxwell's Six To Be Auctioned For A Noble Cause

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.