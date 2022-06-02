Mohammed Siraj Lauds 2 Rising Indian Pacers After IPL 2022; 'Would Like To Advise Them...'

The IPL 2022 season has been a tough one for Mohammad Siraj as the bowler could only pocket 9 wickets from 15 matches. The pacer was retained by RCB for Rs 7 Crores, however, he proved too expensive with the ball, leaking runs at an economy of 10 runs per over. Siraj downplayed the poor form, stating that it is just a passing phase in his career.

Mohammed Siraj heaps praise on Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh

The IPL 2022 season has given youngsters the chance to rub shoulders with veteran cricketers and also improve their skills. The tournament has given Team India some quality pacers and the latest to join the list are Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. Both pacers performed well in the IPL 2022 tournament courtesy of which, they received their maiden call up to Team India.

Heaping praise on the two young pacers, Mohammed Siraj, while speaking to ANI, said, "Arshdeep is a great pacer, the way he bowls his Yorkers is just fabulous. Umran is a talented guy, who is getting appreciated for his amazing pace. I would like to advise them to focus on their fitness and not to think much about anything else."

Speaking about IPL playing a big role in providing quality pacers, Siraj remarked, "IPL is a platform which always give young players a chance to prove themselves. Currently, the pace attack of India is really strong. Earlier, it used to be a rare thing for a bowler to bowl at 140 kmph but now we have some bowlers who can do that."

IPL 2022: Mohammed Siraj on poor bowling performance

Mohammed Siraj also spoke about his poor form in IPL 2022 which saw him failing to reach double digits in terms of wickets and also leaking runs. He said "I had performed really well in the last two seasons of IPL, and this is the same Mohammed Siraj who could not do much in this season. This is a phase which comes in every player's life. If one's graph does not fluctuate, then it gets really dull. A good career is always full of ups and downs."

Apart from leaking runs, Mohammed Siraj also registered an unwanted record against his name. The 28-year old pacer now holds the infamous record of conceding the most sixes (31) in a single IPL season. The unwanted record was created during the Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals, where he got smashed for three sixes in two overs.