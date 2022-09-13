Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj made a sensational debut in the County Championship for Warwickshire on Monday, by taking four wickets on Day 1 of the Division One match against Somerset in Birmingham. After Somerset won the toss and opted to bat first, Siraj wreaked havoc on the opposition by reducing them to 12/1 in 9.2 overs. Siraj continued to take wickets in regular intervals and finished the day with a total of four wickets, with Somerset’s score at 182/8.

Watch Mohammad Siraj's debut performance in the County Championship

Mohammad Sirah and Jayant Yadav make county debuts in same match

Interestingly Siraj’s fellow India teammate Jayant Yadav also made his debut in the same match, playing for the same team. Both players were added to the Warwickshire team in the last month. While Siraj claimed a four-wicket haul after giving away 54 runs in 19 overs, Jayant contributed with figures of 1/42 in 14 overs.

Mohammed Siraj's stats for India-

28-year-old Siraj is currently one of the biggest weapons for the Men in Blue in their bowling line-up in the longest format of the game. While he is a regular for the Rohit Sharma-led team in the Test format, he receives limited opportunity in the limited overs format due to India’s large pool of talents. He has 40 wickets to his name in 13 Test matches for India, while claiming 13 wickets in 10 ODI games and five wickets in five T20Is.

Jayant Yadav's stats for India-

Meanwhile, Jayant Yadav is also a member of the Indian Test team and is used as a back up for veterans like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Despite making his debut for India in 2016, Jayant has played only six Test matches and two ODIs. He has 16 wickets to his name in Tests while claiming one wicket in two ODIs.

Indian players shine in County Championship 2022 season

It is pertinent to mention that Team India players have kept making headlines for their performance in the County championship this year. While Cheteshwar Pujara made the most headlines for smashing the 3rd highest amount of runs in the ongoing County Championship Division Two 2022 with a total of 1094 runs in eight innings for Sussex. He has hit runs at an average of 61.33 and has registered five centuries in total.

Shubman Gill recently made headlines for smashing 92 runs for Glamorgan on his county debut against Worcestershire. Washington Sundar bagged a fifer on his County debut for Lancashire. In the same match against Lancashire, pacer Navdeep Saini made his debut for Kent and also returned with a five-wicket haul.