Mohammed Siraj Relives His Historic 5-wicket Haul; Thanks Virat Kohli For His Faith In Him

After registering a historic win against Australia, India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who achieved a remarkable feat in the recently-concluded Test series, shared his favourite moments from the tour revealing how he got back at Australia's batting mainstay Steve Smith after dropping his catch on Day 4 in Brisbane.

Speaking on his maiden 5-wicket haul, Siraj said, "Smith's wicket was crucial because I had dropped him and then I dropped a catch of Green after Smith's wicket it was important for the team. My favorite wicket was Marnus Labuschagne because it was important for the game," said Siraj while addressing a press conference.

'Thankful to Kohli': Siraj

On his journey forward, Mohammed Siraj clearly stated that he wanted to continue performing for India. "When I made my debut, I would take a lot of pressure but now since I have been playing a lot, and especially when RCB backed me during my dry run, it was really important," he said.

The 26-year-old also thanked skipper Virat Kohli for his faith in him saying, "RCB has backed me a lot even during my bad season in 2018. Virat bhai has always backed me and reposed faith in me. I will take forth the confidence from this series to the next one."

Siraj's remarkable Test debut

After missing out on the entire white-ball series, Siraj made his Test debut for the Indian team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2nd India vs Australia Test. However, this breakthrough came after a tough decision where the 26-year-old decided to stay back in Australia after receiving the news that he had lost his father early in the tour.

From coming into the tour as a second-choice Test bowler to leading the Indian bowling lineup in the 4th India vs Australia Test, Mohammed Siraj's grit and determination was repaid after he bagged a fifer, outsmarting Australia's frontline batsmen, both top and middle-order. The young bowler took the key wickets of Marus Labuschagne and Steve Smith before dismissing Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, and Test skipper Tim Paine respectively. He finished the game with 5 wickets for 77 runs.

After suffering repeated setbacks with a historic low opening of just 36 runs in the first Test, repeated injuries and the exit of star batsman and skipper Virat Kohli, India vs Australia 2021 Test series ended with the unthinkable. In a momentous achievement, India managed to breach Australia's fortress -- Gabba after 32 years and two months, winning the series 2-1 and managing to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

