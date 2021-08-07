Mohammed Siraj Responds To James Anderson's Sledging On Day 3 Of 1st Test; Watch

The frustration on the faces of English pacers was palpable as Indian tailenders tried to gain an advantage over England by amassing runs towards the back end of their first innings. One such situation occurred in the 84th over, when Mohammed Siraj was batting with Jasprit Bumrah. England pacer James Anderson tried to sledge Siraj after the latter attempted to cut one of his deliveries to backward point but failed to put the bat on the ball. Siraj, on the other hand, did not succumb to the taunts and returned to the veteran English bowler with a retort of his own.

Indian tailenders prove crucial

In the video that is now going viral on social media, Siraj could be seen responding to Anderson after the latter tries to sledge him for attempting a shot. Siraj scored 7 off 8 balls and remained unbeaten as India posted a total of 278 runs in the second innings, taking a lead of 95 runs. Indian tailenders played a crucial role in amassing runs towards the close of their innings. The tailenders, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, added 46 runs between them to take India from 232/8 to 278.

The inability to remove the tail was frustrating England bowlers and the desperation on their faces was clearly visible as they tried to get under the skin of Indian lower-order batsmen. Jasprit Bumrah hit 28 off 34 balls, including 3 boundaries and 1 maximum. Shami also added 13 runs to the team's total. Shardul Thakur was the only Indian batsman who got out for a duck in contrast to four English batters getting out for zero runs.

The partnership between KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja on Day 3 of the first Test match also proved to be crucial as they added nearly 100 runs on the board. While Rahul played a class inning of 84 runs, Jadeja went on to score his 15th Test half-century. England is currently trailing by 70 runs in their second innings with both openers still intact on the crease. The play will resume at 3:30 pm IST today (August 7).

Image: Ashwani45singh/Twitter